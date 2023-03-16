Pleasant Mild Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A delightful day with mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures. Clouds will move in from the west through the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Plan on a breezy, mostly cloudy day Friday, with a chance for showers mostly in the afternoon and evening. Accumulation amounts are expected to be under a quarter of an inch for the day. Into the weekend conditions will be dry, but cooler and breezy.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60′s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40′s.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for a few scattered showers, mostly late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, but cooler and breezy. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Sunday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40′s. Lows in the mid 20′s.

First Day of Spring: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Wednesday: Tracking chance for early showers. Highs around 60.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.