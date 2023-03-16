Montpelier celebrates James Madison’s 272nd birthday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County’s Historic Montpelier celebrated President James Madison’s 272nd birthday.

A ceremony was held at the Madison Family Cemetery. Visitors gathered to watch the United States Marine Corps lay a presidential wreath at Madison’s grave.

Dozens of organizations from the community had their own wreaths for the birthday celebration.

“It’s a combination of James Madison’s idea, government by the people. We’ve got the Marines here representing America, and then all these wreaths, these civic organizations, that are so much of what makes America what it is,” Montpelier Foundation Education Programs Manager Patrick Campbell said.

To celebrate Madison’s birthday, Montpelier has opened back up five days a week. If you would like to visit, more information is available here.

