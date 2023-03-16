Mild, Breezy, Some Showers Friday - St. Patrick’s Day. Weekend Chills Down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild and breezy with scattered showers Friday - St. Patrick’s Day. Clouds increasing into Friday with some showers developing during the day. Breezy and mild in advance of an approaching cold front. Only light rain amounts expected, generally a tenth to under a quarter inch. Winds gusting over 20 mph. The cold front will sweep across the region by early Saturday, making for gusty winds northwest winds and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Dry conditions are expected into much of next week.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, mild temps - lows 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day - Friday: Mostly cloudy, mild, breezy. Scattered showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, gusty winds and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild, showers. Highs low 60s.

