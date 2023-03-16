Charlottesville Tom Sox excited for 2023 baseball season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Tom Sox are excited for the 2023 baseball season. The season comes with some changes, including a new opponent.

“It should be a more competitive year than in years past. Culpeper just got a franchise, so we have a natural rival just up the road, and instead of divisions in the valley baseball league this year, we play every team four times,” Tom Sox President John Raymond said.

Raymond says he’s excited for the new competition and for what it will provide the fans.

“I think for the fans, it’d be more fun. It gets a little old, playing the same team eight times at home, and you know, they’ve seen Waynesboro so many times they’re just sick of them. But yeah, it’ll be an interesting year,” Raymond said.

The Tom Sox are looking to continue their hot streak even with the new changes.

“We’ve been around since 2016, and we’ve already won three championships, and we’re hoping to get a fourth this year,” Raymond said.

The season starts on June 1 and playoffs wrap up in the first week of August.

