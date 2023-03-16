Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Catholic School students donating time and money

Charlottesville Catholic School students.
Charlottesville Catholic School students.(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of students from Charlottesville Catholic School awarded for their service to the community.

“We work really hard to make people happy, and we work hard to make money for the charities so everyone can be happy,” student Nora Jordan said.

“We are definitely privileged to be able to do these kinds of things. I know people who are not able to do this, so I think we are very privileged,” student Maddie Farber said.

Nora, Maddie, and others are in the kitchen weekly, prepping food for First Presbyterian Church. They help make enough to feed 60-100 people.

“It’s so nice to have this joy and the good that our youth are doing,” parent Kristen Albert said. “There’s no sign of wanting to stop.”

The students give back with their acts of kindness, and any money raised is donated to various charities.

“It depends on the day. Like, for Mother’s Day, we donated to the Pregnancy Center. We usually stick it to the holiday,” Nora said.

The students plan on having their next big sale in June, where they will sell jams and baked goods.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

