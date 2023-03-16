Business Women’s Round Table holds Women of Excellence Awards ceremony

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several women in the community earned high honors from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Women of Excellence awards ceremony honors one woman who is an up and coming professional, one who is an inspiring and mentoring professional, and one woman of excellence.

“I am surrounded by other women of excellence. That is the one thing that I believed so strongly in is just surrounding myself with other women who are doing incredible things in this community, and to be in this room full of other recipients, full of other women who are just doing phenomenal things. It’s pretty incredible,” Excellence award recipient Nicole Hawker said.

Hawker won the Woman of Excellence award this year. She runs Heart and Soul Fitness, a nonprofit fitness studio that she says just wants to give back to the community.

