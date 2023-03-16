Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Business Women’s Round Table holds Women of Excellence Awards ceremony

Several women in the community earned high honors from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several women in the community earned high honors from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Women of Excellence awards ceremony honors one woman who is an up and coming professional, one who is an inspiring and mentoring professional, and one woman of excellence.

“I am surrounded by other women of excellence. That is the one thing that I believed so strongly in is just surrounding myself with other women who are doing incredible things in this community, and to be in this room full of other recipients, full of other women who are just doing phenomenal things. It’s pretty incredible,” Excellence award recipient Nicole Hawker said.

Hawker won the Woman of Excellence award this year. She runs Heart and Soul Fitness, a nonprofit fitness studio that she says just wants to give back to the community.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Artificial pancreas
UVA artificial pancreas improving blood sugar control for children ages 2 to 6
Sen. Tim Kaine
Senator Kaine championing bill to fund long COVID research
Montpelier celebrates James Madison’s 272nd birthday
Montpelier celebrates James Madison’s 272nd birthday
Chief Michael Kochis
CPD Chief Kochis addresses recent gun violence numbers