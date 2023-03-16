Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Ben Vander Plas featured in ‘Pringles March Mustache Collection’

Just in time for the tournament, Pringles sidelines Mr. P’s iconic mustache with a new starting...
Just in time for the tournament, Pringles sidelines Mr. P’s iconic mustache with a new starting line-up of ‘stache superstars including Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, UVA’s Ben Vander Plas and Duke’s Dariq Whitehead(PRNewswire)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Although Ben Vander Plas won’t be playing in this year’s ACC tournament, his mustachioed visage can be found at your local chips aisle as part of the limited-edition “Pringles March Mustache Collection.”

Vander Plas’ facial fuzz will be featured in the collection alongside Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Duke’s Dariq Whitehead. The collection is a tribute to Pringle’s iconic mascot, Mr. P.

This is the latest in Vander Plas’ NIL deals. In the leadup for the ACC tournament, Vander Plas tweeted a commercial for national brand Pardon My Cheesesteak, and earlier this season, he partnered with Locker Room Access to launch a line of apparel.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Ben Vander Plas
Ben Vander Plas becomes UVA’s ‘best cheerleader’ after accident in practice
Ben Vander Plas becomes UVA’s ‘biggest cheerleader’ after accident in practice
UVA Men's Basketball Practice
Marty's Travel Log: UVA and Furman practice for the NCAA Tournament
Coach Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers
‘Hoos in Orlando prepping for NCAA Tournament