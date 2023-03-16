Ben Vander Plas featured in ‘Pringles March Mustache Collection’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Although Ben Vander Plas won’t be playing in this year’s ACC tournament, his mustachioed visage can be found at your local chips aisle as part of the limited-edition “Pringles March Mustache Collection.”

Vander Plas’ facial fuzz will be featured in the collection alongside Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Duke’s Dariq Whitehead. The collection is a tribute to Pringle’s iconic mascot, Mr. P.

This is the latest in Vander Plas’ NIL deals. In the leadup for the ACC tournament, Vander Plas tweeted a commercial for national brand Pardon My Cheesesteak, and earlier this season, he partnered with Locker Room Access to launch a line of apparel.

