Volunteers needed for Easter egg hunts around Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Cville is planning Easter egg hunts, and it needs your help.

The organization is focusing on five Charlottesville neighborhoods: Friendship Court, Hardy Drive, Michie Drive, Prospect Avenue, and Riverside.

“We’re always open to anyone who wants to volunteer and help the community. This isn’t for us, it’s for the kids, so anybody that’s willing to spread eggs out or donate candy to put inside the eggs,” Nahoms Tesfaye said.

The festivities are set to get underway on April 9.

