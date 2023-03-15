Advertise With Us
UVA Health again recognized for high-quality heart imaging

UVA Health (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Intersocietal Accreditation Commission is again recognizing UVA Health’s Heart and Vascular Center for its high-quality heart imaging.

This is UVA Health’s 25th year receiving this accreditation award.

“We’ve hit a bar that not many others have achieved. So we’re very proud of that,” Cardiologist Doctor Jamieson Bourque said.

Dr. Bourque is the medical director of Echocardiography at UVA Health.

“We have accreditation in our vascular lab, our nuclear cardiology stress lab, but also our echo lab,” Dr. Bourque said.

He says having high-quality imaging allows UVA Health to provide high-quality care.

