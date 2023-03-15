Advertise With Us
Sunny, breezy, and chilly

Nice warming trend
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, we’ll see more seasonal temperatures today. Sunshine and still breezy today, but not as gusty as yesterday. Meanwhile, a southwest wind develop Thursday, and that will warm conditions into the 60s for the late week. Our next chance for rain will come late Friday, with clearing this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Clearing, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

