Police searching for missing Charlottesville teen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for your help with finding 17-year-old Quiniya Mikia Best.

CPD announced Wednesday, March 15, that Quiniya ran away from her home in Charlottesville on February 24, 2023 and has not been heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a medical boot on her right foot, a red/black shoe on her left foot, blue jeans with ripped knees, and a gray or black sweater. Quiniya is 5′2 and weighs 175lbs.

Police say she is known to frequent areas in and around Charlottesville and Waynesboro.

Anyone with information regarding Quiniya’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Christopher Wagner at (434) 970-3973 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Photo of Quiniya Mikia Best provided by CPD (CPD)

