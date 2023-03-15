Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Police searching for missing Charlottesville teen

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for your help with finding 17-year-old Quiniya Mikia Best.

CPD announced Wednesday, March 15, that Quiniya ran away from her home in Charlottesville on February 24, 2023 and has not been heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a medical boot on her right foot, a red/black shoe on her left foot, blue jeans with ripped knees, and a gray or black sweater. Quiniya is 5′2 and weighs 175lbs.

Police say she is known to frequent areas in and around Charlottesville and Waynesboro.

Anyone with information regarding Quiniya’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Christopher Wagner at (434) 970-3973 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Photo of Quiniya Mikia Best provided by CPD
Photo of Quiniya Mikia Best provided by CPD(CPD)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC
Albemarle County putting together mental health response team
(FILE)
Albemarle bringing back school resource officer to AHS
Plastic Easter eggs (FILE)
Volunteers needed for Easter egg hunts around Charlottesville
UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health again recognized for high-quality heart imaging