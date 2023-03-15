Advertise With Us
Free virtual class to help quit tobacco, nicotine use starting March 22

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A free, six week program to help people stop using nicotine, smoking or vaping is about to get started.

The Quit Nicotine/Smoking Blue Ridge Program has been around for a decade, but it operated under a different name and held in-person meetings. Now, the program hosted virtually.

Program organizer Scott Mein says that participants will never be forced to quit, and the program is just meant to help.

“We basically meet them where they’re at. We treat them with respect and dignity, we give them all the information they need, and then if they’re ready, that’s great. If they’re not ready, that’s okay,” Mein said.

The program runs every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. from March 22 through April 26. Questions can go to Scott Mein at 862‐432‐0490.

To sign up for the program, email scottrmein@gmail.com.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

