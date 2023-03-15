Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Cold Overnights and Milder Afternoons

Brisk Breeze Wednesday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blustery sunshine on this Wednesday. Wind chills will make it feel cooler this afternoon, especially in the shade.

Less wind overnight with colder temperatures.

A milder southwest breeze kicks in Thursday and Friday.

The next cold front arrives Friday evening with some rain showers.

Drying and cooler than average this weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the low to mid 50s over central Virginia and upper 40s over the Shenandoah Valley.

Wednesday night: Clear and cold. Less wind with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Milder with highs in the 60s. Rain showers Friday evening and overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Liws upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrisde
Sunny, breezy, and chilly
nbc29 weather at sunrisde
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Cold and Blustery March Winds Continue Tonight. Still Brisk and Cool Wednesday