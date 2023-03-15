Cold Overnights and Milder Afternoons

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blustery sunshine on this Wednesday. Wind chills will make it feel cooler this afternoon, especially in the shade.

Less wind overnight with colder temperatures.

A milder southwest breeze kicks in Thursday and Friday.

The next cold front arrives Friday evening with some rain showers.

Drying and cooler than average this weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the low to mid 50s over central Virginia and upper 40s over the Shenandoah Valley.

Wednesday night: Clear and cold. Less wind with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Milder with highs in the 60s. Rain showers Friday evening and overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Liws upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.