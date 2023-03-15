Advertise With Us
Cavaliers readying to take on Paladins March 16

Getting ready for Virginia's game against Furman
(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fl. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Basketball team is in Orlando for the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers go up against Furman Thursday, March 16, at 12:40 p.m.

Virginia is a 4-seed for the fourth time in school history. The team hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2019, when it won the National Championship.

The Cavaliers have two players who are especially hungry for a win: Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner. Both transferd to UVA before the start of last season - Franklin from Indiana, and Gardner from East Carolina - and this will be the first time playing in this tournament.

Standing in their way is Furman, who’s in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 43 years. The Paladins are led by Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson.

It will be a battle of contrasting styles.

The Cavaliers may have to overcome issues with free throws, as the team shoots just 70% from the line.

Virginia is a five-and-a-half point favorite for tomorrow’s game.

