Another Cold Night. Milder Late Week. Some Showers Arrive Friday

Cooler by the Weekend
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another Cold Night, but lighter wind. After a cold start Thursday, a nice temperature rebound with daytime highs topping out in the low to mid 60s. Still mild and turning breezy Friday - St. Patrick’s Day, mostly cloudy with some showers arriving by afternoon and evening. Currently, only light rain amounts expected, generally a tenth to under a quarter inch. These showers in advance of a cold front, that will sweep across the region by early Saturday. Drier, breezy and cooler for the weekend. Sunday high temperatures only in the 40s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lighter wind. Lows 20s to near 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day - Friday: Increasing clouds with highs in the mild low to mid 60s. Rain showers arrive Friday PM and evening. Lows near 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows 20s.

Monday: Spring Equinox - Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, showers late. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low to mid 50s.

