Waynesboro amends parking fines ordinance

The amendment states the fines will now be $20 for a parking ticket.
The amendment states the fines will now be $20 for a parking ticket.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro has increased parking fines within the city.

A staff member for the city said Waynesboro’s parking fines were on average 50% less than surrounding areas such as Staunton, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville.

”Our intent is to meet the growing needs of the business community while insuring a level of convenience and service for our downtown visitors,” Michael Wilhelm, the assistant city manager said.

The amendment states the fines will now be $20 for a parking ticket. The fines are to be paid to the Waynesboro Police Department.

”Fines will help deter business owners, employees and visitors from intentionally violating the law in the interest of personal convenience,” Wilhelm said.

The penalty for non-compliance with parking signs on city streets was also amended to $20 a ticket.

