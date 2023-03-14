Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA football players return to the practice field

UVA Cavalier Shield
UVA Cavalier Shield(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Football team held its first spring practice Tuesday, March 14.

This was the first time the team has been back on the field since the November shooting that took the lives of three players - D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler.

Running back Mike Hollins, who was injured in the shooting, was among those returning to the field Tuesday.

Hollins could be seen running and participating in drills.

The Cavaliers will host its annual spring game Saturday, April 15, at Scott Stadium.

RELATED: UVA Strong

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Ralph Sampson with fans
Ralph Sampson hosts bracket breakfast at Charlottesville restaurant
UVA Cavalier Shield
Cavaliers readying for NCAA game against Paladins
Ralph Sampson with fans
Ralph Sampson hosts bracket breakfast at Charlottesville restaurant
(GRAPHIC)
Virginia earns 4-seed for South Region of NCAA Tournament