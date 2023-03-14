UVA football players return to the practice field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Football team held its first spring practice Tuesday, March 14.

This was the first time the team has been back on the field since the November shooting that took the lives of three players - D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler.

Running back Mike Hollins, who was injured in the shooting, was among those returning to the field Tuesday.

Hollins could be seen running and participating in drills.

The Cavaliers will host its annual spring game Saturday, April 15, at Scott Stadium.

RELATED: UVA Strong

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.