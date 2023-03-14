Advertise With Us
Orange County High School hosting 2023 Medford League Championship

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County High School is giving students with disabilities a chance to show off their jumpshot and handles.

The Hornet Heroes hosted a tournament at the high school Tuesday, March 14.

“This is the biggest tournament we’ve ever had. We have nine schools here today. When we first started this league, we only had four schools,” Coach Laura Chambers said.

“Basketball’s been my favorite sport since I was a little kid,” Elijah Wormely with the Hornet Heroes said. “I’m playing basketball with my teammates and helping them out.”

They’re all taking part in the 2023 Medford League Championship.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids. They get an opportunity to play sports like their peers, and they love it. I mean, they love being a part of it. The school system loves it. You know, every school that we go to the students are great,” the coach said.

These are the final games of the season, but they will be back next year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

