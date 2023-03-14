Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

‘My Help List’ essay contest back for its ninth year

My Help List flyer
My Help List flyer(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The “My Help List” essay contest in back for its ninth year for young central Virginia students.

Applicants have the opportunity to write 150 words or less on the importance of helping others, along with five helpful things they have done.

Students from K-12 can enter, and one winner from each age group will win $100. NBC29 is a sponsor of the event.

“We have some youngsters are doing some great things. A lot of times we hear negative stories, we don’t get enough good news, and this is good news. This is good things, and hopefully, this will be a part of them throughout their lives in terms of giving and serving,” contest creator Alex Zan said.

Students have until April 21 to submit. You can mail or drop off essays to Jones Heating and Air on 633 Rose Hill Drive.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

"I Voted" sticker
Almost half of Charlottesville will be voting in different precincts this year
Hatton Ferry (FILE)
Hatton Ferry in need of volunteers
(FILE)
Albemarle holding pop-up events to hear from community
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Charlottesville plans to plant more than 100 trees