‘My Help List’ essay contest back for its ninth year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The “My Help List” essay contest in back for its ninth year for young central Virginia students.

Applicants have the opportunity to write 150 words or less on the importance of helping others, along with five helpful things they have done.

Students from K-12 can enter, and one winner from each age group will win $100. NBC29 is a sponsor of the event.

“We have some youngsters are doing some great things. A lot of times we hear negative stories, we don’t get enough good news, and this is good news. This is good things, and hopefully, this will be a part of them throughout their lives in terms of giving and serving,” contest creator Alex Zan said.

Students have until April 21 to submit. You can mail or drop off essays to Jones Heating and Air on 633 Rose Hill Drive.

