Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Hold on to your hat !

Gusty wind today, still breezy tomorrow
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, colder temperatures, and a gusty wind. Temperatures will feel colder thanks to the robust wind speeds. Over the next 24 hours, temperatures will begin to warm. We’ll be back into the 60s by the late week. Meanwhile a developing system will bring showers to the region late Friday, into early Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & windy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
March Winds Roar Tuesday and a Colder.
50 MPH Wind Gusts
Tracking gusty, chilly winds
50 MPH Wind Gusts
Nor'easter Brings Gusty Winds