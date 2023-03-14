Hold on to your hat !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, colder temperatures, and a gusty wind. Temperatures will feel colder thanks to the robust wind speeds. Over the next 24 hours, temperatures will begin to warm. We’ll be back into the 60s by the late week. Meanwhile a developing system will bring showers to the region late Friday, into early Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & windy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.