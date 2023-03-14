Hatton Ferry in need of volunteers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society is looking for volunteers to operate the Hatton Ferry.

“This is our first community day of the year,” Program Manager Sterling Howell said Tuesday, March 14. “We’re looking for volunteer help.”

Howell says he’s excited to see the turnout on the first day.

“We had a couple of people show up who expressed interest in taking part being ferry masters. So they come and they see what it’s like, see what it takes, say, ‘Oh, yeah, I want to do that,’” Howell said. “They’ll start learning about the history, get comfortable working the ferry, and then next thing you know, you’ll come down here and find them running it.”

Scott Hagan says he is ready to learn.

“I signed up,” Hagan said. “I’m retired, so I could probably do a Sunday.”

The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society is looking for more volunteers before opening the Hatton Ferry up to the public.

“We’re going to try to be open from April to October every Saturday and Sunday, 10-2, and holidays,” Howell said. “Depending on the water, of course.”

