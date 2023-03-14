Colder Winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Nor’easter continues to strengthen off the Northeast and New England Coast today. While our region will have no precipitation from the storm, we will have colder temperatures and gusty northwest winds from it.

The National Weather Service continues a Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley through early Wednesday. That’s where winds will gust up to 50 mph! Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph across central Virginia. This will make the wind chill feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s.

Remaining brisk Wednesday. Less wind and milder Thursday and Friday.

The next cold front arrives Friday night with some rain showers.

Expect a drying trend this weekend, along with cooler than average temperatures.

A dry start to next week.

Tuesday afternoon: Sun, few clouds, windy at times with highs in the 40s across central Virginia and upper 30s over the Shenandoah Valley. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday night: Mainly clear and cold with a gusty wind. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day, Friday: Increasing clouds with highs in the 50s. Rain showers arrive Friday night. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Drying and partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.