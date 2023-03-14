Cold and Blustery March Winds Continue Tonight. Still Brisk and Cool Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold and Blustery March Winds continue tonight. Still brisk and cool for Wednesday, before the late week turns milder. Wind Advisory continues through early Wednesday for the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley. Winds may still gusts over 40 up to 50 mph. Elsewhere gusts of 20 - 30 mph still common. The combination of the Nor’easter off the New England coast and high pressure over the Ohio Valley is creating strong northwest winds. Lows overnight in the 20s, but wind chills in the 10s.

Still a brisk wind Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s, but feeling more like the 30s to low 40s, during the day. Temperatures will turn milder for the late week. Most of this week is dry, until Friday night with our next chance of rain showers. The rain looks to end early Saturday with a cooler, but dry weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, blustery and cold. Lows 24-30. Wind chills in the 10s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day - Friday: Increasing clouds with highs in the 50s. Rain showers arrive Friday night. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Early rain exits. Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, PM showers. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

