Charlottesville police release map of recent city shootings

Map showing incidents related to shots fired in Charlottesville from Jan. 1 to March 12, 2023.
Map showing incidents related to shots fired in Charlottesville from Jan. 1 to March 12, 2023.(CPD)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is offering up some information on recent shootings in the city.

CPD announced Tuesday, March 14, that it has responded to a total of 50 incidents related to shots being fired.

The department reports from January 1 to March 12:

  • 4 Homicides. All of these cases are considered open/active and police say arrests have been made in each.
  • 1 Aggravated Assault
  • 44 Shots Fired calls for service
  • 1 Suicide

