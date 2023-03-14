Charlottesville police release map of recent city shootings
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is offering up some information on recent shootings in the city.
CPD announced Tuesday, March 14, that it has responded to a total of 50 incidents related to shots being fired.
The department reports from January 1 to March 12:
- 4 Homicides. All of these cases are considered open/active and police say arrests have been made in each.
- 1 Aggravated Assault
- 44 Shots Fired calls for service
- 1 Suicide
