Charlottesville plans to plant more than 100 trees

Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is preparing for spring by planting around 160 trees.

Trees will be planted at every city public school, and other open spaces around Charlottesville.

The city expects to begin planting the week of March 20, and says it won’t get in the way of traffic.

“There’s been a lot of tree removals lately,” Steve Gaines with Parks & Rec. said Tuesday, March 14. “We’ll be replacing as we can.”

Charlottesville plans to plant even more next springs in parks and along streets.

