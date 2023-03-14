Charlottesville plans to plant more than 100 trees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is preparing for spring by planting around 160 trees.

Trees will be planted at every city public school, and other open spaces around Charlottesville.

The city expects to begin planting the week of March 20, and says it won’t get in the way of traffic.

“There’s been a lot of tree removals lately,” Steve Gaines with Parks & Rec. said Tuesday, March 14. “We’ll be replacing as we can.”

Charlottesville plans to plant even more next springs in parks and along streets.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.