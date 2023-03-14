Albemarle holding pop-up events to hear from community

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is making sure every voice is heard in the next Comprehensive Plan.

Community Pop-Ups are being held across the county so people can share their thoughts on transportation, housing, parks, and more.

The Comprehensive Plan is in Phase 2, and will ultimately be approved by the Board of Supervisors in two years. However, it is supposed to be a document reflective of everyone who lives in the area.

“It’s really important to us that we get out into the community and a lot of various places and spaces and really make it so that people feel like it’s accessible and the information is coming out into the community and not just reserved for the folks who can make it to the County Office Building,” Public Engagement Coordinator Serena Gruia said.

The next Community Pop Up events will be Wednesday, March 15, at the Crossroad Corner Shops from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Thursday, March 16, at the Crozet Library from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

