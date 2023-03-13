Tracking gusty, chilly winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy with only a spotty shower around on this Monday afternoon and evening.

Tracking a developing Nor’easter which will give our region gusty winds and colder temperatures Tuesday.

Colder overnights, followed by a milder trend Thursday and St. Patrick’s Day, Friday.

The next cold front arrives Friday night with some rain showers.

Monday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday night: Clearing, colder and the breeze will begin to increase from the northwest. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly with gusty northwest winds. Highs in the mid 40s for central Virginia. Upper 30s across the Shenandoah Valley. The wind will make it feel colder, especially in the shade. Lows near 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the colder upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50 degrees with rain showers Friday night.

Saturday: Early rain exits. Partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

