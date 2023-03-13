Spring Market coming to Gordonsville in April

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Spring Market is coming to Gordonsville next month.

The event is set to feature vendors from all over Virginia selling handmade goods, as well as live music and fresh food.

This is the first of three markets happening this year, and Spring Market Coordinator Gillian Grant is excited to bring the Gordonsville community together.

“As we continue to evolve, really what we want to do is showcase Gordonsville. We have an unbelievable group of storefront owners, restaurants, everybody does something unique,” Grant said.

The Spring Market is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1.

