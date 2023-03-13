Ralph Sampson hosts bracket breakfast at Charlottesville restaurant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA basketball star Ralph Sampson host a bracket breakfast Monday, March 13, at his Charlottesville restaurant.

Customers were able to meet and take pictures with the NBA legend, a well as fill out their March Madness bracket while eating breakfast.

“This probably one of the best sport events in the world, March Madness, because it’s three weeks of basketball and excitement,” Sampson said.

Sampson’s advice for those who don’t follow sports too closely is to pick teams by color, mascot, or coach. He says the tournament is so unpredictable that it’s best to go with your gut.

