Preparedness is prioritized for Virginia’s Flood Awareness Week

According to Rockingham County Rescue-Fire, getting caught in a flood can happen quickly.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is Flood Awareness Week in Virginia and preparedness starts now. Floodwater has contaminants that could harm someone, so the best options are to stay indoors or evacuate in this emergency.

The Shenandoah Valley has a significant chance of having a flood because it is located between two mountains.

“It doesn’t take much water to even sweep you off your feet, less than six inches can knock a person down. When driving in floodwater, little as a foot of water can cause your vehicle to be swept away where most larger vehicles take two feet can be taken away in the current,” Rockingham County Rescue-Fire Division Chief of Training Dustin Gladwell said.

Most deaths during a flood happen in vehicles which Gladwell describes as the most preventable thing in this kind of emergency. Staying informed about the weather in your area --is the best way to know whether to evacuate or not.

Being prepared for a flood starts before the first drop of rainfall with a plan and emergency kit. Gladwell said it is never recommended for anyone to swim, walk or play in a flood.

