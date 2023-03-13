Pitches needed for Tom Tom Foundation event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 10th Annual Crowdfunded Pitch Night is accenting ideas from entrepreneurs until March 24.

Ten entrepreneurs will pitch ideas to the audience, who will then vote with their money. The winner will get all of the money the voters paid to vote on ideas.

The entrepreneur will also receive $5,000.

The event is co-hosted with Community Investment Collaborate, a mentoring group for entrepreneurs.

