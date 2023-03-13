March Winds Roar Tuesday and a Colder.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - March Winds will Roar and a colder day for Tuesday. A developing Nor’easter will move northward and off the coast to the Northeast and New England. While those regions will receive snow. the storm for us, will bring strong northwest winds. Wind Advisory for Tuesday for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, with wind gusts of 40-50 mph. Across Central Virginia wind gusts of 20-35 mph will be common. Wind Chills Tuesday in the 20s and 30s, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s West to low to mid 40s across Central Virginia.

Cold nights and still breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will turn milder for the late week. Most of this week is dry, until Friday night with our next chance of rain showers. The rain looks to end early Saturday with a cooler, but dry weekend.

Tonight: Partial clearing, colder and wind will begin to increase from the northwest. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. Highs in the mid 40s for Central Virginia. Upper 30s across the Shenandoah Valley. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Lows 25-30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the colder upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds, mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows near 50 degrees with rain showers Friday night.

Saturday: Early rain exits. Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.