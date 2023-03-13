Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

JABA program helping to feed seniors as SNAP benefits dwindle

Jefferson Area Board for Aging (FILE)
Jefferson Area Board for Aging (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is stepping in as SNAP benefits are being reduced across the commonwealth.

Seniors can call JABA at (434) 817-5244 to select what food they want delivered to their door. It’s designed to offset growing inflation burdens while government money from the coronavirus pandemic dwindles.

“You are eligible to receive both SNAP and home delivered meals, and that’s very important for people to recognize. Some individuals do have criteria that they have to meet, so aging service coordinators will definitely meet with them to determine their eligibility,” Sheri Lutz with JABA said.

This is for seniors over 60 and those with disabilities.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

UVA Grounds
UVA offering more scholarship funds
Paul Merrel
Nurse with UVA Health retiring after decades of helping others
Charlottesville Fire Department
Charlottesville firefighters learning better ways to deal with electric vehicle fires
morning rush 031323
Morning Rush: Dedicated Nurse, UVA Madness, EV Fires