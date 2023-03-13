JABA program helping to feed seniors as SNAP benefits dwindle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is stepping in as SNAP benefits are being reduced across the commonwealth.

Seniors can call JABA at (434) 817-5244 to select what food they want delivered to their door. It’s designed to offset growing inflation burdens while government money from the coronavirus pandemic dwindles.

“You are eligible to receive both SNAP and home delivered meals, and that’s very important for people to recognize. Some individuals do have criteria that they have to meet, so aging service coordinators will definitely meet with them to determine their eligibility,” Sheri Lutz with JABA said.

This is for seniors over 60 and those with disabilities.

