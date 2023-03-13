Cavaliers readying for NCAA game against Paladins

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Basketball leaves for Orlando Tuesday, March 14, for the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers are preparing to face 13-seed Furman in the first round on Thursday. This will be the second time in the last three years Virginia is a 4-seed in the tournament.

Two years ago, UVA lost in the first round as a 4-seed to 13-seed Ohio University.

Furman has a record of 25-7 this season. The Paladins won the Southern Conference Championship to earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

“They’ve played well and you can see it. You get to this NCAA Tournament, there are so many good teams. As the years go on, the teams get better because of the transfer portal and the fifth years. They will challenge you in many ways, just respect watching them. You can see why they’ve been successful not just this year but over the years,” Coach Tony Bennett said.

Virginia and Furman tipoff at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. The game will be televised by Tru-TV

