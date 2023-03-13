Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Cavaliers readying for NCAA game against Paladins

UVA Cavalier Shield
UVA Cavalier Shield(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Basketball leaves for Orlando Tuesday, March 14, for the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers are preparing to face 13-seed Furman in the first round on Thursday. This will be the second time in the last three years Virginia is a 4-seed in the tournament.

Two years ago, UVA lost in the first round as a 4-seed to 13-seed Ohio University.

Furman has a record of 25-7 this season. The Paladins won the Southern Conference Championship to earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

“They’ve played well and you can see it. You get to this NCAA Tournament, there are so many good teams. As the years go on, the teams get better because of the transfer portal and the fifth years. They will challenge you in many ways, just respect watching them. You can see why they’ve been successful not just this year but over the years,” Coach Tony Bennett said.

Virginia and Furman tipoff at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. The game will be televised by Tru-TV

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

(GRAPHIC)
Virginia earns 4-seed for South Region of NCAA Tournament
UVA Men's Basketball
Virginia earns 4-seed in South Region for NCAA Tournament
'Hoos fall to Duke
Virginia falls to Duke 59-49 in ACC Championship game
'Hoos play Duke in ACC finals tonight
Virginia plays Duke tonight for ACC Championship