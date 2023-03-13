Advertise With Us
Boar’s Head Resort hosts 8th Annual Jimmy Miller’s Bracket Breakfast

Bracket Breakfast
Bracket Breakfast(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - March Madness is back, and so is Jimmy Miller’s Bracket Breakfast to support Piedmont CASA.

The 8th annual event was held at Boar’s Head Resort Monday, March 13. More than 100 basketball experts and fans filled the resort’s pavilion to get tips to create a close-to-perfect NCAA bracket.

Miller says the “Why?” for this event is two-fold: “One, to bring awareness to Piedmont CASA, and what they do and the important work that they do in the community,” he said. “And to raise money to support Piedmont CASA.”

Panelist and former player Deborah Stroman says The Cavaliers have good momentum going into their match up against Furman on Thursday.

