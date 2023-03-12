Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Youngkin scores some legislative wins as he eyes White House

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Rankin and Michelle L. Price
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In two years as Virginia’s governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin has gone from political newcomer to potential 2024 presidential candidate.

In January, the former private equity fund executive kicked off the state’s legislative session by telling lawmakers he wanted to “get more done, and get it done faster.” It’s clear he’s earned a series of wins as he tries to push the Democratic-leaning state to the right.

Among those victories are measures taking a tougher stance against China and promoting workforce development, but his push for more tax cuts is tied up in budget talks and other priorities were stymied by the Democratic-majority state Senate.

Copyright 2023 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Spanberger (FILE)
Rep. Spanberger pushing to make student loan process more transparent
Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 
Liz Cheney to serve as professor of practice at UVA Center for Politics