Wintry Mix Moves Out, Drier Conditions Expected This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Wintry mix and rain will move out tonight with cloudy skies remaining and areas of fog. Be careful for slick roads tonight. Expect a cloudy Monday with a chance of a passing shower, and gusty northeasterly winds bringing chilly weather on Tuesday. The remainder of the week looks dry with a warming trend, and a round of showers into the weekend.

Tonight: Wintry mix moves out, mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows around and just above freezing.

Monday: Cloudy with chance of a passing shower. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly with gusty winds. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday: Mild and sunny. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows around 40.

St. Patrick’s Day: Clouds in and out. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Saturday: Early round of showers and cooler. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

