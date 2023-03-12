Advertise With Us
UVA offering more scholarship funds

UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA Rotunda (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is offering more money to help students pay for school and attract professors to teach, as well as do research.

This is through the Bicentennial Scholars and Professorship Program.

UVA’s 200th anniversary was celebrated in 2017 with the Bicentennial Scholars Fund for scholarship support. UVA President Jim Ryan announced last week that $65 million would be used to match these funds.

“We want as many people as possible to be able to come here and study and earn a degree, and one of the things that can get in the way is costs,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said. “These scholarships help more students access an education here at the university.

