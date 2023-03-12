Advertise With Us
Tracking Chilly Wet Weather on Sunday

Drier Weather into the Week
By Dominique Smith
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas mostly west of the Blue Ridge Mountains on Sunday. Expected accumulation is around an inch of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice. A wintry mix and rain make it into central Virginia by late morning, with rain accumulations of less than .25 of an inch. Conditions dry out overnight and remain pleasant through the week with a warming trend into the weekend.

Tonight: Chilly with increasing clouds. Lows around freezing.

Sunday: Wintry mix and rain. Highs in the mid 30′s low 40′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday: Chilly with windy gusts. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows around 30.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60′s.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Saturday: Tracking early showers. Highs around 60.

