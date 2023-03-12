Advertise With Us
School bus driver faces DUI charge after almost crashing on route, complaint says

A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal complaint.
A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal complaint.(Sisoje via Canva)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ(Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a school bus driver is facing a DUI charge after nearly crashing.

WSAZ reports that 33-year-old Casey Dodrill was charged on Thursday after a teacher’s aide told authorities he almost crashed a school bus.

According to a criminal complaint, the school employee said Dodrill nearly crashed Nicholas County school bus 134 when he drove the bus off the road and almost failed to recover.

The near crash reportedly happened on Dodrill’s route while taking children home from Gauley River Elementary School and Richwood High School.

The complaint stated that the 33-year-old admitted to officers that he drank six beers that day as he had a lot on his mind.

Authorities said Dodrill failed three field sobriety tests and was given a breath test, where he scored a .118, above the blood alcohol content limit of .08.

