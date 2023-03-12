My Three Chambered Heart promotes reptile education on Morning Show
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jake Pugh is the founder of the non-profit, My Three Chambered Heart.
He joined the morning show on March 12 with a leopard tortoise, a blue tongue skink and a giant constrictor snake.
The organization is opening a reptile natural history museum in Gum Spring. The hope is to set up shop by July 2023. The science museum will have hands-on opportunities, natural history specimens like skulls and skeletons, and live reptile exhibits.
