My Three Chambered Heart promotes reptile education on Morning Show

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jake Pugh is the founder of the non-profit, My Three Chambered Heart.

He joined the morning show on March 12 with a leopard tortoise, a blue tongue skink and a giant constrictor snake.

The organization is opening a reptile natural history museum in Gum Spring. The hope is to set up shop by July 2023. The science museum will have hands-on opportunities, natural history specimens like skulls and skeletons, and live reptile exhibits.

Click here to learn more or get involved with the organization.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.