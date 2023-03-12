The Haven hosts its 13th annual Run for Home 8k/4k

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Haven partnered with F3 Charlottesville and Ragged Mountain Running shop to host its 13th annual Run for Home 8k/4k. The race started and finished on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The Haven says this event takes place in the cold so that participants can reflect on what it would mean to be without a home in these conditions.

“It’s a really wonderful opportunity to bring people in close to the Haven and dispel some myths around homelessness, and also like to get people engaged and understanding, ‘How do we solve this issue?” said Ocean Aiello with the Haven.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit Haven and support basic needs for people facing homelessness.

If you would like to donate, there is a list on needed items on the Haven’s website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.