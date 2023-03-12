Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

The Haven hosts its 13th annual Run for Home 8k/4k

By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Haven partnered with F3 Charlottesville and Ragged Mountain Running shop to host its 13th annual Run for Home 8k/4k. The race started and finished on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The Haven says this event takes place in the cold so that participants can reflect on what it would mean to be without a home in these conditions.

“It’s a really wonderful opportunity to bring people in close to the Haven and dispel some myths around homelessness, and also like to get people engaged and understanding, ‘How do we solve this issue?” said Ocean Aiello with the Haven.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit Haven and support basic needs for people facing homelessness.

If you would like to donate, there is a list on needed items on the Haven’s website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Downtown Staunton celebrates Queen City Women’s Day
Downtown Staunton celebrates Queen City Women’s Day
Terry Holland courtesy UVA
Tribute to Coach Terry Holland contributing to Alzheimer’s Association
Albemarle County offering grant funding to local climate action projects
Albemarle County offering grant funding to local climate action projects
Albemarle County Police
Stony Point Road shut down due to single vehicle crash