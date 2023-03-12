Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Downtown Staunton celebrates Queen City Women’s Day

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Downtown Staunton celebrated Queen City Women’s Day all day on Saturday, March 3.

Hundreds of people shopped at woman-owned businesses using a QR code to navigate the shops. The citywide event celebrates and supports local woman entrepreneurs, artists, musicians and more.

“Being a woman, especially in small business, can be challenging and not always the most simple and clear path, but it’s important to know that it’s an available option for women of the workforce,” Burrow and Vine owner Megan Burrows said.

Burrows says more than half of the business in Downtown Staunton are woman-owned and operated.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

The Haven hosts its 13th annual Run for Home 8k/4k
The Haven hosts its 13th annual Run for Home 8k/4k
Terry Holland courtesy UVA
Tribute to Coach Terry Holland contributing to Alzheimer’s Association
Albemarle County offering grant funding to local climate action projects
Albemarle County offering grant funding to local climate action projects
Albemarle County Police
Stony Point Road shut down due to single vehicle crash