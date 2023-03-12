Downtown Staunton celebrates Queen City Women’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Downtown Staunton celebrated Queen City Women’s Day all day on Saturday, March 3.

Hundreds of people shopped at woman-owned businesses using a QR code to navigate the shops. The citywide event celebrates and supports local woman entrepreneurs, artists, musicians and more.

“Being a woman, especially in small business, can be challenging and not always the most simple and clear path, but it’s important to know that it’s an available option for women of the workforce,” Burrow and Vine owner Megan Burrows said.

Burrows says more than half of the business in Downtown Staunton are woman-owned and operated.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.