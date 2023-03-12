Advertise With Us
Brief Wintry Weather Sunday

Wet Snow, Sleet and Rain
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry start to the day, a little wet snow, sleet and cold rain will arrive from the west.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley through Sunday evening. A grassy coating of snow and sleet possible for the I-81 corridor with an inch or two over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Main roads will be wet as temperatures will be going above freezing.

A brief grassy coating of snow and sleet can’t be ruled out over portions of central Virginia and the Route 29 corridor. Only if the precipitation peppers down quickly to overcome melting.

The precipitation will exit overnight. Patchy fog and ice around. Overnight lows will be mainly above freezing.

A lot of clouds linger Monday with a stray rain shower, especially east.

Chilly and brisk Tuesday with sunshine.

Dry through St. Partick’s Day, Friday with a warming trend.

Sunday: A dry start, then wet snow, sleet and rain will arrive west to east. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday night: Evening wintry mix will exit. Patchy fog and drizzle will linger. Overnight lows in the mid 30s for most areas.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday: Blustery wind with sunshine. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Sunshiny with less wind. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Friday: Increasing clouds and mild. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Saturday: Mainly a morning rain chance. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

