Tracking Next Rain, Sleet and Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A chilly north wind on this Saturday. Tracking the progress of a little snow, sleet and a cold rain ahead Sunday.

Mainly sunny today and dry through tonight.

After a dry start to Sunday, some snow, sleet and rain will arrive Sunday by Sunday afternoon. Little to no accumulation for central Virginia. A grassy coating possible for the Shenandoah Valley. An inch or so for the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Main roads will be wet.

Not a lot of moisture with this system to work with.

Precipitation exits Sunday overnight.

Expect a warming trend late next week.

Saturday: Blustery sunshine with highs in the mid 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 50s across central Virginia.

Saturday overnight: Increasing clouds. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s. Light breeze.

Sunday: A mainly dry morning. Light snow, sleet and rain develops by especially and during the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Drying with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Breezy and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs mid 60s to 70 degrees.

