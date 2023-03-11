Gusty Winds and Dry Saturday. Cold Rain and Some Wintry Mix Returns Sunday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clearing, breezy and cold tonight, in the wake of our latest rain. It is a 50/50 weather weekend ahead. Dry with gusty winds Saturday. Winds could gust 20-30+ mph, with highs topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s across the region. Clouds return by early Sunday and the next storm system approaches to bring some more rain. At the start, some snow may fall or mix in with the rain, before changing to all rain. The Blue Ridge Mountains and Valley could hold onto some wintry mix, a bit longer. Temperatures Sunday afternoon in the cold, upper 30s to low 40s. Rain will taper off Monday morning.

Reminder - Daylight Saving Time Begins early Sunday Morning, Spring Ahead 1 hour. Also, a good time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Clearing, breezy and cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, cool. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows near 30.

Sunday: Cloudy, Cold Rain develops - may start as some snow or a mix, before all rain. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mainly AM rain. Some clearing. breezy. Highs lower to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Variable clouds, mild. Highs low 60s.

