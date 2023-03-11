Albemarle County offering grant funding to local climate action projects

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Community Climate Action Grant Program is offering funding to people who want to get involved in helping the environment and combating climate change.

Grant requests can be anywhere between $5,000 and $25,000.

“We’re excited. This grant pilot is an opportunity to help community members participate in the work of local climate action, in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and also in helping improve our local environment,” Climate Protection program manager Gabe Dayley said.

Dayley says the goal behind the program is to create seed money that can help kickstart new and exciting innovative projects in the community that will help the community meet its climate goals.

“We recognize as local government that there’s lots of folks in the community who probably have good ideas for local climate action for getting involved,” Dayley said.

The project needs to be located in Albemarle County or involve people in the community.

