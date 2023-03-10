Western Albemarle High School hosts ‘ArtFest in the west’

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Western Albemarle High School is holding its annual ArtsFest in the West event.

Student art will be displayed in the cafeteria and a silent auction will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. In past years, the auction has raised thousands of dollars.

“I believe it’s important to fund the arts because it’s a community in school to bring people together who are passionate about similar things,” 12th grader Trudy Brement said.

“It’s always a struggle of getting enough money and resources to put on these productions, so ArtsFest really helps us get that money,” 10th grader Matt Neu said.

WAHS says the money raised by the event will benefit 9 different Albemarle County arts programs.

