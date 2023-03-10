UVA’s Madison House providing free tax assistance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa’s Madison House has students trained to prepare your taxes, and they are helping community members at no cost.

“It is filing both federal and state returns,” Madison House Director of Operations Anna Byfield said. “We still have plenty of open appointments in the next couple of weeks. Our sites are open until April 1.”

The volunteers will sit with families and prepare their taxes. Madison House says the process usually takes between 40 and 60 minutes.

“You bring all your documents, your ID, your security card and income documents, and they prepare your taxes at that time,” Byfield said.

People can also use a drop box method and pick up their information once the tax prep is complete. The services are available to families who make $62,000 or less annually.

“We certainly want to continue this program because it helps the community so much. It brings a lot of funding back into the area, so it’s really beneficial for the community.”

If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, more information is available on the Madison House website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.