Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA’s Madison House providing free tax assistance

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa’s Madison House has students trained to prepare your taxes, and they are helping community members at no cost.

“It is filing both federal and state returns,” Madison House Director of Operations Anna Byfield said. “We still have plenty of open appointments in the next couple of weeks. Our sites are open until April 1.”

The volunteers will sit with families and prepare their taxes. Madison House says the process usually takes between 40 and 60 minutes.

“You bring all your documents, your ID, your security card and income documents, and they prepare your taxes at that time,” Byfield said.

People can also use a drop box method and pick up their information once the tax prep is complete. The services are available to families who make $62,000 or less annually.

“We certainly want to continue this program because it helps the community so much. It brings a lot of funding back into the area, so it’s really beneficial for the community.”

If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, more information is available on the Madison House website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

Rising egg prices spur some to raise chickens of their own
Western Albemarle High School hosts ‘ArtFest in the west’
Western Albemarle High School hosts ‘ArtFest in the west’
Stony Point Elementary celebrates “Nano Day”
Stony Point Elementary celebrates “Nano Day”
UVA Health reflects on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic
UVA Health reflects on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic
Ace Biscuit and Barbecue closing its doors
Ace Biscuit and Barbecue closing its doors