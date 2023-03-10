UVA Health reflects on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is reflecting on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years ago this week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency.

“We can just really think about what’s occurred in the last three years since the emergence of the COVID-19 virus,” Doctor Costi Sifri said.

He says a variety of different virus outbreaks have emerged during this three year period.

“Just here in the United States, we’ve seen polio in New York, the measles in Ohio, and we’re currently seeing bacterial meningitis due to a bacterium called in the Hampton Roads area that’s caused several deaths,” he said.

Dr. Sifri says having concise communication between medical professionals and thoughtful means of virus surveillance will be critical moving forward.

